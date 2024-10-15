Left Menu

EU Ministers Finalize Climate Summit Strategy

EU environment ministers agreed on the negotiating position for the COP 29 climate summit. The meeting in Luxembourg finalized the EU's stance before the summit in Azerbaijan next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:00 IST
Environment ministers from the European Union have successfully reached a consensus on the bloc's official negotiating stance for the upcoming COP 29 climate summit. The event is set to take place in Azerbaijan next month, and officials are optimistic about their comprehensive strategy.

The ministers convened in Luxembourg on Monday to intensely discuss and finalize their position, ensuring the EU presents a united front regarding climate change policies and initiatives at the international summit.

A spokesperson for the council confirmed the agreement, stating that the ministers are committed to proactive climate action and international cooperation to address environmental challenges globally.

