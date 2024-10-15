EU Ministers Finalize Climate Summit Strategy
EU environment ministers agreed on the negotiating position for the COP 29 climate summit. The meeting in Luxembourg finalized the EU's stance before the summit in Azerbaijan next month.
- Country:
- Belgium
Environment ministers from the European Union have successfully reached a consensus on the bloc's official negotiating stance for the upcoming COP 29 climate summit. The event is set to take place in Azerbaijan next month, and officials are optimistic about their comprehensive strategy.
The ministers convened in Luxembourg on Monday to intensely discuss and finalize their position, ensuring the EU presents a united front regarding climate change policies and initiatives at the international summit.
A spokesperson for the council confirmed the agreement, stating that the ministers are committed to proactive climate action and international cooperation to address environmental challenges globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- environment
- ministers
- COP29
- climate
- summit
- Azerbaijan
- Luxembourg
- negotiating
- position
ALSO READ
Asia-Pacific Achieves Milestone in Social Protection Coverage, But Faces Urgent Challenges Amid Climate Change
Asia-Pacific Achieves Social Protection Milestone, Faces Climate Challenges
Global Conference to Boost Drought Resilience Amid Rising Climate Risks
Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam
Boosting Digital India: Broadband India Summit 2024 Highlights Ambitious Vision for Nationwide Connectivity