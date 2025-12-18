Left Menu

Modi Launches Ayush Mark at WHO Summit, Celebrates Global Traditional Medicine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayush Mark, a global quality benchmark for traditional medicine, at the WHO Global Summit. He will recognize contributors to Yoga and introduce the My Ayush Integrated Services Portal. The ceremony highlights India's leadership in global traditional medicine and yoga promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move poised to bolster India's global standing in traditional medicine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Ayush Mark at the closing of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine. This mark will serve as a benchmark for the quality of Ayush products worldwide.

During the ceremony, Modi will honor individuals who have significantly contributed to the promotion and development of yoga between 2021 and 2025, reinforcing yoga's role as a pillar of well-being and balance for a healthier India.

The summit, a joint effort by WHO and India's Ministry of Ayush, aims to advance the science and practice of traditional medicine. It features discussions with global leaders and practitioners focused on creating equitable, sustainable, and evidence-based health systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

