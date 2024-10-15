Left Menu

Diplomatic Fallout: Canada and India in Crisis Over Sikh Leader's Murder

Canada and India face a diplomatic crisis as both countries expel each other's top diplomats. This follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations linking Indian agents to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India's government denies these accusations, claiming political bias behind Canada's investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 01:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats amid an investigation into the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia, as confirmed by Canada's foreign ministry on Monday.

The situation deteriorated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged links between Indian agents and the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, claims India has vehemently denied.

Both nations have since withdrawn envoys, sparking fears of prolonged diplomatic fallout. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police accused Indian officials in Canada of potentially engaging in clandestine operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

