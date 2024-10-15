Diplomatic Fallout: Canada and India in Crisis Over Sikh Leader's Murder

In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats amid an investigation into the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia, as confirmed by Canada's foreign ministry on Monday.

The situation deteriorated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged links between Indian agents and the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, claims India has vehemently denied.

Both nations have since withdrawn envoys, sparking fears of prolonged diplomatic fallout. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police accused Indian officials in Canada of potentially engaging in clandestine operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)