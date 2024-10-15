U.S. Warns Iran: Stop Plotting Against Trump or Face War

The United States has issued a firm warning to Iran to cease any plotting activities against former President Donald Trump, labeling any attempt on his life as an act of war. A U.S. official disclosed this, noting that President Joe Biden has been consistently briefed on threats and has directed his team to tackle these potential Iranian plots against American citizens.

Guided by President Biden's instructions, senior U.S. officials have communicated clear warnings to Iran's leadership, emphasizing that any attack on Trump or other former U.S. officials would be considered an act of aggression. In contrast, Iran denies any interference in U.S. affairs and accuses Washington of meddling in its internal matters over the years, including the 1953 coup and the killing of its commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike.

As Trump campaigns to return to the White House, U.S. intelligence has briefed him on the threats from Iran. The White House articulates the gravity of the situation, warning Tehran of 'severe consequences' if it targets any U.S. citizen. The National Security Council underscores the importance of securing the former president, ensuring he receives updated threat intelligence and comprehensive protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)