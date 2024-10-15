Tensions Rise: Japan Voices Concern Over China’s Military Drills
Japan expressed concern to China regarding military drills conducted around Taiwan, raising tensions in the region. Japan is closely monitoring the developments, while China promises further action against Taiwan if necessary, reinforcing its claim over the island.
Japan has expressed significant concern over China's recent military drills around Taiwan. These exercises took place on Monday and have heightened tensions in the East Asian region. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki relayed Japan's apprehensions during a regular press conference.
Aoki stated, "We are aware China carried out military drills around Taiwan yesterday. The government is watching related developments with grave interest and has informed the Chinese side of our concerns."
In response, China's defense ministry has warned that it will take further action against Taiwan as necessary. China continues to assert its claim over Taiwan, considering it a part of its territory, and has used military demonstrations to reinforce its stance.
