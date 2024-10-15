Left Menu

Ukraine's Military Defends Skies Amid Russian Drone Assault

Ukraine's military reported shooting down 12 of 17 Russian drones during an overnight attack. Some drones were lost due to electronic warfare. Additionally, Russian forces launched missiles attacking Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions, heightening tensions between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:14 IST
Ukraine's Military Defends Skies Amid Russian Drone Assault
Ukrainian soldiers
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military announced on Tuesday that it successfully intercepted 12 out of 17 drones launched by Russian forces during an overnight offensive. This striking defensive effort underscores the ongoing conflict's intensity.

The operation became more challenging when four drones were 'locationally lost,' believed to be due to sophisticated electronic warfare efforts by the Russians, as shared by the air force on Telegram.

In addition to the drone attacks, Russian forces also deployed seven S-300/400 missiles targeting the Mykolaiv region and two Kh-59 cruise missiles aimed at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, further escalating military tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024