Ukraine's Military Defends Skies Amid Russian Drone Assault

Ukraine's military announced on Tuesday that it successfully intercepted 12 out of 17 drones launched by Russian forces during an overnight offensive. This striking defensive effort underscores the ongoing conflict's intensity.

The operation became more challenging when four drones were 'locationally lost,' believed to be due to sophisticated electronic warfare efforts by the Russians, as shared by the air force on Telegram.

In addition to the drone attacks, Russian forces also deployed seven S-300/400 missiles targeting the Mykolaiv region and two Kh-59 cruise missiles aimed at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, further escalating military tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)