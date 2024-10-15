High-Stakes SCO Summit Lands in Islamabad Amid Tight Security

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit began in Islamabad on Tuesday, drawing heads of state and government from member countries, with Prime Minister Akylbek Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan among the early arrivals. The high-profile gathering aims to address ongoing regional cooperation and security challenges.

Notably, the event marks the first visit of an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade, sparking significant media attention due to the historically tense relations between the two nations. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Premier Mikhail Mishustin are also attending the summit, which underscores its diplomatic importance.

The Pakistani government has implemented strict security measures, including a citywide lockdown, to ensure safety during the summit. These precautions follow recent incidents of violence, raising the alert level as major discussions on trade and countering Western influence in the region take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)