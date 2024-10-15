Opposition's Outcry: Allegations of Bias in Waqf Committee Proceedings

Opposition Members of Parliament on Tuesday penned a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging 'gross violation of parliamentary code of conduct' by the chair of the joint committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The contention arose after panel chairman Jagdambika Pal allowed a witness to make politically charged accusations against opposition leaders.

The letter followed a boycott by opposition MPs of a committee session on Monday, after former Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman Anwar Manippady presented claims implicating Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and others in the alleged misappropriation of Waqf properties.

The MPs contend that Pal managed the proceedings with bias, favoring politically driven narratives over objective legislative discussion. Opposition figures like Gaurav Gogoi and Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concerns over inadequate opportunity to challenge the chairperson's decisions, calling for parliamentary norms to be upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)