Russian Court Upholds Detention of South Korean on Espionage Charges

A Russian court has dismissed the appeal of a South Korean citizen charged with espionage, maintaining his detention until at least November 15. The individual, who was arrested in March, denies the allegations against him and continues to receive consular support from the South Korean embassy.

Updated: 15-10-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:21 IST
  • Russia

A Russian court dismissed an appeal on Tuesday by a South Korean national charged with espionage, affirming the extension of his pre-trial detention until at least November 15, as reported by RIA news agency.

The man was taken into custody by Russian authorities in March. His lawyer, referenced by RIA, stated that he denies any wrongdoing and is regularly visited by consular representatives from the South Korean embassy.

As the case proceeds, the individual's legal team remains steadfast in defending against the charges, with ongoing diplomatic interactions reflecting the broader international interests at play.

