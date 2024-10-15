Left Menu

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Action in Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Case

The CBI updated the Supreme Court on a serious investigation into the murder and rape of a doctor in Kolkata. The court examined a report on safety measures for medical staff, urging swift actions for recommendations. Concerns were raised over slow progress in West Bengal's security improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:23 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reported to the Supreme Court that its investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is being pursued with utmost seriousness.

Representing the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented the fifth status report to a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, highlighting the charges filed against accused Sanjay Roy. The top court noted that the CBI is still investigating other potential suspects and has requested further updates within three weeks.

The Supreme Court also addressed the National Task Force's inactivity regarding medical professionals' safety. The court ordered the Central Government to expedite actions, urging for periodic meetings and recommendations on safeguarding Kolkata's doctors within three weeks. Dissatisfaction was expressed over West Bengal's slow CCTV installations and facility improvements.

