Strengthening Ties: UP and Israel's Path to Cooperation

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Their fruitful discussion focused on strengthening ties and exploring new areas of cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Israel. The meeting marks a significant step in their mutual collaboration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

The discussions, which were described as highly fruitful, centered on enhancing the deep ties and mutual interests shared between Uttar Pradesh and Israel. The leaders emphasized the importance of exploring new avenues for collaboration that would benefit the people of the state.

Chief Minister Adityanath expressed optimism on social media, highlighting the potential for strengthened cooperation and the positive outcomes anticipated from these diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

