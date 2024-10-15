Telangana to Initiate Pivotal BC Caste Survey

The Telangana government is poised to initiate the groundbreaking BC caste survey by the end of this month. This crucial activity, spearheaded by State BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan, will officially kick off with a notification for public hearings set to be issued imminently.

Following the notification, public hearings will commence approximately ten days later, according to Niranjan, aiming to ensure thorough stakeholder engagement. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to accelerate the process, focusing on the social, economic, and caste dimensions of the BC population.

Acknowledging the commission's lack of administrative machinery, the Chief Minister has allocated responsibilities to the planning department, emphasizing a 60-day completion timeline. The results are expected by December 9, ahead of local body elections. This initiative aligns with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's electoral promise to conduct a caste census in Telangana if elected.

