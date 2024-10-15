Left Menu

Telangana to Initiate Pivotal BC Caste Survey

The Telangana government is set to begin its BC caste survey by month's end. Led by State BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan, public hearings will follow the notification. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has tasked the planning department with completion within 60 days for election preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:47 IST
Telangana to Initiate Pivotal BC Caste Survey
A Revanth Reddy Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is poised to initiate the groundbreaking BC caste survey by the end of this month. This crucial activity, spearheaded by State BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan, will officially kick off with a notification for public hearings set to be issued imminently.

Following the notification, public hearings will commence approximately ten days later, according to Niranjan, aiming to ensure thorough stakeholder engagement. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to accelerate the process, focusing on the social, economic, and caste dimensions of the BC population.

Acknowledging the commission's lack of administrative machinery, the Chief Minister has allocated responsibilities to the planning department, emphasizing a 60-day completion timeline. The results are expected by December 9, ahead of local body elections. This initiative aligns with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's electoral promise to conduct a caste census in Telangana if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024