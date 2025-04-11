Tahawwur Rana: Key Figure in 2008 Mumbai Attacks Extradited to India

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, arrived in New Delhi following his extradition from the United States, marking a significant development in India's pursuit of justice for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Rana, sentenced in the U.S. for supporting the Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba, had been linked to the attacks that devastated Mumbai, resulting in over 160 deaths. His extradition follows rigorous diplomatic efforts by India's National Investigation Agency and the government, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy successes.

India's drive to secure Rana's extradition began in June 2020 and was publicly announced by former President Donald Trump. Despite Pakistan's denial of supporting extremism, Rana's association with the group underscores ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)