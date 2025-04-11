Left Menu

Scheffler Shines at Augusta: A Near-Perfect Start at the Masters

Scottie Scheffler shared the Masters clubhouse lead after a bogey-free round of 68, thanks to two massive birdie putts. Rory McIlroy also started strong, aiming for a career Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Corey Conners and other players kept the competition fierce on the challenging Augusta course.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler delivered a masterful opening round at Augusta, tying for the clubhouse lead alongside Corey Conners with a flawless four-under-par 68. Scheffler's impressive performance included sinking two monumental birdie putts, showcasing his strategic navigation of the famed course.

"It was playing quite tough, but I managed well," Scheffler commented post-round, highlighting his ability to keep a clean card. Tours' hopeful Rory McIlroy, chasing a Grand Slam victory, also displayed commendable form at the start.

The day saw fierce competitors, with Justin Rose leading temporarily and Fred Couples making a notable appearance. Conners finished strong with three birdies in four final holes, emphasizing the unpredictable yet rewarding nature of Augusta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

