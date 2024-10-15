DG Paramesh Sivamani Takes Charge as 26th Director General of Indian Coast Guard

DG Paramesh Sivamani has officially assumed office as the 26th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). With a distinguished career spanning more than three and a half decades, DG Sivamani has served in numerous key roles, both at sea and ashore, bringing invaluable experience to the leadership of the ICG.

A specialist in Navigation & Direction, DG Sivamani has commanded various critical Coast Guard vessels, including the Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Samar and the Offshore Patrol Vessel Vishwast. He has also held leadership positions as the Commander of the Coast Guard Regions (East and West) and the Eastern Seaboard. An alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi, and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, DG Sivamani has a solid academic foundation supporting his extensive field experience.

Elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in September 2022, DG Sivamani was posted at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi before taking on the additional role of Director General in August 2024.

During his tenure, the ICG has successfully conducted numerous high-impact operations, including the seizure of significant quantities of drugs, narcotic substances, and gold, along with vital rescue missions during severe cyclonic storms. He also oversaw joint exercises with foreign Coast Guards, anti-poaching operations, coastal security drills, and humanitarian assistance during natural disasters.

For his outstanding contributions, DG Sivamani has been recognized with several prestigious awards, including the Tatrakshak Medal in 2014, the President Tatrakshak Medal in 2019, the DG Coast Guard Commendation in 2012, and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (East) Commendation in 2009.