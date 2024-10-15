Fact Check: Debunking India's Alleged Veto Power at UNSC
Multiple social media claims suggesting India secured permanent membership with veto power in the UN Security Council have been debunked. The PTI Fact Check Desk confirmed these claims are false. India remains outside the permanent membership, which includes only five countries: China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US.
Recently, social media buzzed with claims that India had secured a permanent seat and veto power in the UN Security Council. However, these assertions were quickly disproved by the PTI Fact Check Desk.
The reality is that India is not yet a permanent member of the UNSC. Currently, only five nations—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—hold the coveted permanent membership and accompanying veto power.
The ongoing misinformation signifies India's long-held ambition to gain a stronger foothold within the UNSC, supported by nations like the US and Russia. Persistent roadblocks, mainly from China, continue to hinder India's quest for this significant international role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
