Fact Check: Debunking India's Alleged Veto Power at UNSC

Recently, social media buzzed with claims that India had secured a permanent seat and veto power in the UN Security Council. However, these assertions were quickly disproved by the PTI Fact Check Desk.

The reality is that India is not yet a permanent member of the UNSC. Currently, only five nations—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—hold the coveted permanent membership and accompanying veto power.

The ongoing misinformation signifies India's long-held ambition to gain a stronger foothold within the UNSC, supported by nations like the US and Russia. Persistent roadblocks, mainly from China, continue to hinder India's quest for this significant international role.

(With inputs from agencies.)