Left Menu

Fact Check: Debunking India's Alleged Veto Power at UNSC

Multiple social media claims suggesting India secured permanent membership with veto power in the UN Security Council have been debunked. The PTI Fact Check Desk confirmed these claims are false. India remains outside the permanent membership, which includes only five countries: China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:13 IST
Fact Check: Debunking India's Alleged Veto Power at UNSC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Recently, social media buzzed with claims that India had secured a permanent seat and veto power in the UN Security Council. However, these assertions were quickly disproved by the PTI Fact Check Desk.

The reality is that India is not yet a permanent member of the UNSC. Currently, only five nations—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—hold the coveted permanent membership and accompanying veto power.

The ongoing misinformation signifies India's long-held ambition to gain a stronger foothold within the UNSC, supported by nations like the US and Russia. Persistent roadblocks, mainly from China, continue to hinder India's quest for this significant international role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024