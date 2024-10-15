UK Sanctions Israeli Settler Outposts
The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on organizations connected to Israeli settler outposts in the West Bank. Seven outposts or organizations have been targeted under Britain's global human rights sanctions regime, including AMANA, for involvement in constructing illegal settlements and funding activities against Palestinian communities.
On Tuesday, Britain took a decisive stance by sanctioning organizations linked to the construction of Israeli settler outposts in the West Bank, according to a recent government update.
The sanctions focus on seven settler outposts or organizations, executed under Britain's global human rights sanctions policy. The AMANA entity, a notable inclusion, was identified for its role in building illegal settler outposts and providing economic resources to Israeli settlers, implicated in aggression against Palestinian communities.
This move by Britain highlights its commitment to addressing human rights issues within the region, aiming to curb the escalating tension and violence in the West Bank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
