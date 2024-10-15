Left Menu

India Responds to Pakistan's Allegations at the UN

India strongly countered Pakistan's allegations during a UN debate, highlighting issues of terrorism and parochialism associated with Pakistan. India stressed its commitment to democracy and diversity, criticizing Pakistan's human rights record and its history of cross-border terrorism.

Updated: 15-10-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:59 IST
India Responds to Pakistan's Allegations at the UN
In a forceful rebuttal at the United Nations, India countered Pakistan's accusations of meddling in internal affairs, emphasizing that India stands for pluralism and democracy, unlike its neighbor. The response came after Pakistan raised concerns about Jammu and Kashmir during a decolonization debate.

Eldos Mathew Punnoose of India's Permanent Mission to the UN labelled Pakistan's remarks as 'baseless' and highlighted Pakistan's ongoing issues with terrorism and persecution, noting repeated vandalism of minority places of worship.

Referring to recent democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir, Punnoose emphasized India's democratic framework, downplaying Pakistan's allegations and critiquing its own record on elections and universal suffrage. He urged Pakistan to redirect focus inward and address internal human rights issues.

