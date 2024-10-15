India Responds to Pakistan's Allegations at the UN

In a forceful rebuttal at the United Nations, India countered Pakistan's accusations of meddling in internal affairs, emphasizing that India stands for pluralism and democracy, unlike its neighbor. The response came after Pakistan raised concerns about Jammu and Kashmir during a decolonization debate.

Eldos Mathew Punnoose of India's Permanent Mission to the UN labelled Pakistan's remarks as 'baseless' and highlighted Pakistan's ongoing issues with terrorism and persecution, noting repeated vandalism of minority places of worship.

Referring to recent democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir, Punnoose emphasized India's democratic framework, downplaying Pakistan's allegations and critiquing its own record on elections and universal suffrage. He urged Pakistan to redirect focus inward and address internal human rights issues.

