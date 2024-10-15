Left Menu

Hezbollah's Strategic Shift: A Call for Ceasefire Amid Escalating Conflict

Hezbollah's deputy secretary general Naim Qassem announced a strategic shift aimed at causing more pain to Israel, while advocating for a ceasefire. With ongoing Israeli offensives, Qassem stressed the need for a cessation of hostilities to enable displaced residents to return home, warning of further escalation if peace is not achieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:14 IST
Hezbollah's Strategic Shift: A Call for Ceasefire Amid Escalating Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah's deputy secretary general, Naim Qassem, recently declared that the organization has embraced a 'new calculation' designed to intensify the pressure on Israel. Despite this shift, Qassem has called for a halt to the hostilities, emphasizing the importance of a ceasefire in resolving the conflict.

Since September 23, Israel has launched a significant offensive against Hezbollah, aiming to enable northern Israeli residents to return home after enduring continuous cross-border rocket fire from Lebanon for a year. Qassem made it clear in a broadcast that Hezbollah is not negotiating from a stance of weakness and that they would persist if Israel does not pursue a ceasefire.

Qassem indicated that a ceasefire, achieved through indirect negotiations, would allow displaced northern Israelis to return. However, he warned that continued conflict could lead to a dramatic rise in displaced settlers, putting millions more at risk. Lebanese authorities report that Israeli strikes have resulted in over 2,309 fatalities and the displacement of 1.2 million Lebanese in the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024