Hezbollah's Strategic Shift: A Call for Ceasefire Amid Escalating Conflict

Hezbollah's deputy secretary general, Naim Qassem, recently declared that the organization has embraced a 'new calculation' designed to intensify the pressure on Israel. Despite this shift, Qassem has called for a halt to the hostilities, emphasizing the importance of a ceasefire in resolving the conflict.

Since September 23, Israel has launched a significant offensive against Hezbollah, aiming to enable northern Israeli residents to return home after enduring continuous cross-border rocket fire from Lebanon for a year. Qassem made it clear in a broadcast that Hezbollah is not negotiating from a stance of weakness and that they would persist if Israel does not pursue a ceasefire.

Qassem indicated that a ceasefire, achieved through indirect negotiations, would allow displaced northern Israelis to return. However, he warned that continued conflict could lead to a dramatic rise in displaced settlers, putting millions more at risk. Lebanese authorities report that Israeli strikes have resulted in over 2,309 fatalities and the displacement of 1.2 million Lebanese in the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)