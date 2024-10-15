Markets See-Saw as Key Reports Roll In
Wall Street's main indexes showed mixed movements on Tuesday. Investors analyzed quarterly results from major companies such as UnitedHealth and Bank of America. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 148.47 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced slight gains, indicating varied investor reactions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:18 IST
Wall Street's main indexes experienced mixed performance on Tuesday morning, showcasing the reactive nature of the markets amid key corporate financial disclosures.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a decline, shedding 148.47 points, equating to a 0.34% drop, positioning it at 42,916.75 by 09:32 a.m.
Conversely, the S&P 500 witnessed a modest increase, rising by 5.04 points or 0.09%, bringing it to 5,864.89, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 32.39 points or 0.18%, reaching 18,535.07, reflecting a mixed investor sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
