Global Leaders on the Move: A Diplomatic Overview

A new week brings a bustling agenda of diplomatic engagements globally, highlighting visits and discussions among world leaders. Areas of focus span defense, trade, and pressing global issues.

EU officials are in the spotlight with meetings addressing various topics, from energy prices to antisemitism. Notable discussions will also occur regarding EU-UK and EU-Swiss relations.

Attention centers on influential summits and bilateral meetings, with participation from leaders like NATO head Mark Rutte in Brussels and visits from Asian and African dignitaries marking a significant week in international politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)