The Kremlin opened the door on Tuesday for normalizing diplomatic relations with Finland, with President Vladimir Putin expressing willingness to mend the currently strained ties. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the state of relations as "sad," suggesting that Finland holds the key to rebuilding these ties.

This comes after Finnish President Alexander Stubb indicated to British counterpart Keir Starmer that Helsinki must "mentally prepare" for the restoration of conversations with Russia. Stubb's comments underscore the cautious approach Finland may adopt as it navigates the diplomatic terrain.

The complexities are amplified by Finland's recent 2023 membership in the NATO military alliance, a move that Moscow criticized as a dangerous historic mistake. The juxtaposition of diplomatic statements hints at the nuanced path ahead in Finnish-Russian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)