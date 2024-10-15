CEC Ensures Respect for Cultural Values in Voter Identification
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized that voters will be identified according to election rules while respecting cultural values. Controversy around women wearing hijabs at polling stations sparked discussions on democratic versus cultural rights. The Election Commission reaffirmed adherence to rules with cultural sensitivity during upcoming elections.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reassured the public that the identification of voters at polling booths will adhere strictly to election regulations, while respecting cultural values. His statement addressed controversies surrounding women wearing hijabs during voting and the broader debate on democratic versus cultural rights.
Kumar highlighted that election rules 34 and 35 ensure proper voter identification and facilities for women, indicating voters will be identified following these protocols. He emphasized that any identification will respect the cultural aspects specific to each area, addressing prevalent issues in states like Rajasthan.
Previously, tension arose when a BJP candidate in Hyderabad was reportedly seen asking burqa-clad voters to show their faces. In Delhi, BJP representatives demanded stricter voter verification for those wearing face coverings. Amidst these controversies, the Election Commission announced the election schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls, and bypolls for other seats.
