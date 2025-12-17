Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Bihar CM's Hijab Gesture

A remark by Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad, perceived as misogynistic and crude, stirred controversy after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's act of pulling down a hijab faced backlash. Nishad claimed his comment was light-hearted and misunderstood, but opposition parties demanded an apology, alleging a disrespectful mindset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A remark by Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad has sparked a significant controversy, following Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's action of pulling down a woman's hijab, which was captured and circulated extensively on social media.

Nishad's comment, perceived as misogynistic and crude, was allegedly made in a light-hearted manner. He claims it was misunderstood due to regional differences in expressions, as he intended no disrespect.

The opposition parties, including Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, have demanded an unconditional apology from Nishad, citing his remarks as a reflection of a concerning and disrespectful mindset towards women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

