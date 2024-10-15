Left Menu

Tragedy in Lusikisiki: Mass Shooting Shocks Eastern Cape

In South Africa, Siphosoxolo Myekethe faces charges for the killings of 18 individuals in mass shootings in Lusikisiki. The events unfolded last month in two homes owned by sisters, resulting in the deaths of 15 women, two men, and a teenage boy. The motive remains unknown.

Updated: 15-10-2024 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic mass shooting has left the rural outskirts of Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, in mourning as 18 lives were taken in one harrowing night.

Siphosoxolo Myekethe has been charged with 18 counts of murder, accused of executing the victims with an AK-47-style rifle. The suspect was reportedly on parole following a previous murder conviction.

The South African public grapples with rising homicide rates, largely perpetrated through firearms, while authorities battle the rampant circulation of illegal guns despite strict firearm laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

