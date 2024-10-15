Tragedy in Lusikisiki: Mass Shooting Shocks Eastern Cape

A tragic mass shooting has left the rural outskirts of Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, in mourning as 18 lives were taken in one harrowing night.

Siphosoxolo Myekethe has been charged with 18 counts of murder, accused of executing the victims with an AK-47-style rifle. The suspect was reportedly on parole following a previous murder conviction.

The South African public grapples with rising homicide rates, largely perpetrated through firearms, while authorities battle the rampant circulation of illegal guns despite strict firearm laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)