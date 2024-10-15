Diplomatic Summit: Indian Foreign Minister's Historic Visit to Pakistan for SCO
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan for the SCO meeting marks the first such trip in nearly a decade. The summit gathers Eurasian leaders in Islamabad amidst heightened security and discusses cooperation in trade and economy, aiming to balance Western influence in the region.
In a landmark visit, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has arrived in Pakistan for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking the first time in almost a decade that such a trip has occurred. The capital city, Islamabad, is under a tight security lockdown as the event unfolds.
Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors remain tense, with no bilateral meetings planned. High-profile leaders, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, are in attendance as the SCO, a Eurasian security and political group, convenes its most significant event in Pakistan in recent years.
Security concerns loom large with a recent uptick in violence. Despite these tensions, the gathering aims to enhance cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, highlighting a collective intent to counter Western influence in the region. Observers keenly watch as discussions unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
