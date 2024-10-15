Left Menu

Diplomatic Summit: Indian Foreign Minister's Historic Visit to Pakistan for SCO

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan for the SCO meeting marks the first such trip in nearly a decade. The summit gathers Eurasian leaders in Islamabad amidst heightened security and discusses cooperation in trade and economy, aiming to balance Western influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:34 IST
Diplomatic Summit: Indian Foreign Minister's Historic Visit to Pakistan for SCO

In a landmark visit, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has arrived in Pakistan for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking the first time in almost a decade that such a trip has occurred. The capital city, Islamabad, is under a tight security lockdown as the event unfolds.

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors remain tense, with no bilateral meetings planned. High-profile leaders, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, are in attendance as the SCO, a Eurasian security and political group, convenes its most significant event in Pakistan in recent years.

Security concerns loom large with a recent uptick in violence. Despite these tensions, the gathering aims to enhance cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, highlighting a collective intent to counter Western influence in the region. Observers keenly watch as discussions unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024