BJP Leader Navneet Rana Faces Extortion and Threat in Maharashtra

Navneet Rana, a BJP leader and former MP from Maharashtra, received a threatening letter demanding Rs 10 crore. The sender, identifying as Amir, also threatened assault. A compliant was lodged leading to a police investigation in Amravati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:43 IST
Navneet Rana, a prominent BJP leader and former Member of Parliament from Maharashtra, has found herself at the center of a disturbing extortion threat.

Police in Amravati launched an investigation after Rana received a letter demanding Rs 10 crore, allegedly sent by a man identifying himself as Amir. The threatening letter contained not only financial demands but also a vile threat of sexual assault against her.

Rana's Personal Secretary, Vinod Guhe, lodged the complaint at the Rajapeth police station after a staffer at Rana's residence received the letter via speed post. Officials have now registered an FIR and are rigorously investigating the serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

