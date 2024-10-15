Left Menu

CM Sukhu Drives Swift Resolution in Revenue Cases

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directs officials to resolve pending revenue cases by October 31. A special campaign will expedite cases through Revenue Lok Adalats to provide residents with prompt resolution, reduce repeated office visits, and offer relief package to monsoon disaster victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:02 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • India

In a determined effort to expedite the resolution of pending revenue cases, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a pivotal review meeting on Tuesday. He urged divisional and deputy commissioners to finalize outstanding corrections by the looming deadline of October 31.

The Chief Minister emphasized the necessity for a proactive initiative to swiftly address these cases. He noted the use of Revenue Lok Adalats in the current process and highlighted the urgent need for increased pace, stressing that the public should not repeatedly visit government offices.

Sukhu also discussed the relief measures for last year's monsoon disaster, proudly stating a significant Rs 4500 crore relief package. He assured that the government remained committed to delivering essential services directly to the citizens' doorsteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

