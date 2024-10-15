CM Sukhu Drives Swift Resolution in Revenue Cases

In a determined effort to expedite the resolution of pending revenue cases, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a pivotal review meeting on Tuesday. He urged divisional and deputy commissioners to finalize outstanding corrections by the looming deadline of October 31.

The Chief Minister emphasized the necessity for a proactive initiative to swiftly address these cases. He noted the use of Revenue Lok Adalats in the current process and highlighted the urgent need for increased pace, stressing that the public should not repeatedly visit government offices.

Sukhu also discussed the relief measures for last year's monsoon disaster, proudly stating a significant Rs 4500 crore relief package. He assured that the government remained committed to delivering essential services directly to the citizens' doorsteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)