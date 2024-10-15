Delhi High Court Pushes for Completion of State-Run Hospitals Amidst Legal Hurdles
The Delhi High Court highlighted the urgent need for completing state-run hospital projects stuck in litigation despite significant investments. A suo motu case initiated in 2017 revealed deficiencies in critical care. A committee, headed by the AIIMS director, is set to implement reforms recommended by the Dr. S K Sarin committee.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday raised alarms over the stagnant progress of state-run hospital projects, emphasizing the need for urgency to prevent them from becoming mere relics after substantial financial inputs.
The bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora, remarked that some projects were 85% finished, cautioning that further stalling could lead to increased expenses.
In response to the suo motu case from 2017 highlighting deficient care in government hospitals, it was revealed that Delhi is constructing 11 'greenfield' and 13 'brownfield' hospitals, under the advisement of a committee chaired by Dr SK Sarin to spearhead necessary reforms.
