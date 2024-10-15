Israel's Strategic Moves Against Hezbollah in the Golan Heights

In a significant military maneuver, Israel is expanding its operations against Hezbollah by redefining defense lines in the Golan Heights, sources revealed. The construction of new barriers and the removal of landmines signal an intensification of efforts to secure the region and allows Israel to potentially strike from the eastern border of Lebanon.

Additional undisclosed details from security sources indicate that Israel has been moving boundaries and digging fortifications in the demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria. This strategic approach is expected to escalate the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, with ramifications possibly drawing in Iran and the U.S., widening the regional tensions.

As Israeli strikes continue across Lebanon's borders, the military has intensified its demining activities and ground incursions to challenge Hezbollah more directly. By fortifying positions in the Golan, Israel aims to disrupt arms supply routes critical to Hezbollah, thereby reinforcing its stronghold and reducing enemy infiltration on multiple fronts.

