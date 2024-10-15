Pandas Return: Washington Welcomes Bao Li and Qing Bao

In a symbolic gesture to strengthen diplomatic ties, two giant pandas have arrived in Washington, D.C., from China. Bao Li and Qing Bao will now call the U.S. National Zoo their home, reintroducing the popular attraction after nearly a year's absence.

The pandas were flown in via a FedEx plane to Dulles International Airport, marking another chapter in the zoo's storied history with these creatures. The zoo, celebrating its longstanding panda legacy, previously hosted a panda family until they were sent back to China.

Staying in quarantine for 30 days, Bao Li and Qing Bao's presence signifies hopes of warming relations between China and the U.S., reminiscent of the first pandas gifted during Nixon's presidency. Bao Li notably continues his family's legacy at this iconic zoo.

(With inputs from agencies.)