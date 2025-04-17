Left Menu

Russia Lifts Taliban Ban: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Relations

Russia has lifted its long-standing ban on the Taliban, designating the group as a potential ally in countering terrorism. By strengthening ties with Taliban-led Afghanistan, Moscow aims to enhance security cooperation and forge mutually beneficial trade and investment relationships. The move marks a significant shift in Russia's diplomatic stance.

Updated: 17-04-2025 21:19 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Russia has lifted its decades-old ban on the Taliban, a group it had labeled as a terrorist organization since 2003. This decision signals Moscow's intent to normalize relations with Afghanistan's current leadership.

Russia's evolving relations with the Taliban come despite the fact that no country has officially recognized the Taliban government since it seized control in August 2021. However, last year, President Vladimir Putin identified the Taliban as an ally in the fight against terrorism, paving the way for this reconciliation.

By strengthening ties with Kabul, Moscow aims to bolster security and establish robust trade and business connections, additionally targeting collaborative efforts to combat drug trafficking and terrorism. Meanwhile, the Taliban's international recognition remains hindered by critical issues such as women's rights, which continue to be a point of contention for Western diplomats.

