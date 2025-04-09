Strengthening Indo-Italian Diplomatic Relations: A High-Profile Visit

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani is set to visit India on April 11-12. His visit is aimed at bolstering diplomatic ties between Italy and India.

During his trip, Tajani will meet President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs has already issued a media advisory highlighting the significance of his upcoming engagements.

In addition to his meetings in Delhi, Tajani will have discussions with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, focusing on strengthening economic relations. The visit represents a step forward in fortifying Indo-Italian relations on multiple fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)