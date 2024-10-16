Left Menu

Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Without Hezbollah Disarmament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire that doesn't halt Hezbollah's rearming. He communicated this stance to French President Emmanuel Macron, asserting that Israel is committed to countering Hezbollah threats. France has dismissed Netanyahu's UN peacekeeping mission demands and plans a Paris conference on Lebanon.

Updated: 16-10-2024 00:16 IST
In a firm stance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled his refusal to accept a ceasefire proposition that doesn't address the disarmament of Hezbollah. This position was conveyed to French President Emmanuel Macron amidst discussions on regional stability.

Macron had advocated for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, alongside an embargo on arms smuggling to conflict zones including Gaza and Lebanon. Israel, however, contends that a unilateral ceasefire would not resolve the security challenges facing Lebanon, thus negating the call for de-escalation.

Tensions further escalated as Netanyahu criticized a proposed conference in Paris, fearing it could undermine Israel's security prerogatives. France's recent summoning of Israel's ambassador following an altercation with UN peacekeepers in Lebanon has further strained diplomatic relations.

