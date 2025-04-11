Israeli Air Force Reservists Face Repercussions Over Controversial Gaza Conflict Letter

Israel's military announced it will discharge air force reservists who signed a letter criticizing the Gaza conflict, asserting it serves political motives rather than rescuing hostages. The army views such participation as exploiting military status, indicating a breach of trust between commanders and subordinates.

The dismissal pertains to active reservists who signed the controversial letter demanding the return of hostages, sparking further debate amidst intensified military operations in Gaza. The move highlights growing discontent among Israeli soldiers regarding the prolonged conflict.

Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissing the letter's impact, divisions are evident as the nation grapples with criticism over increased casualties and hostages' plight. Meanwhile, international attention grows on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza amidst continuous military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)