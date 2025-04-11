Lebanon National Museum: A Testament to Resilience Through War

The Lebanon National Museum, originally a flashpoint during the country's civil war that began 50 years ago, stands today as a beacon of resilience amidst strife. The museum, once a battleground with militants entrenched among its historic artifacts, now welcomes students and tourists who explore its collections.

Despite the adversities faced during periods of conflict, including a recent skirmish between Israel and Hezbollah, the museum has expanded with new exhibitions, integrating artifacts sheltered during the war. These efforts demonstrate a commitment to preserving Lebanon's rich cultural heritage.

Lebanese culture minister Ghassan Salameh emphasizes the dual responsibility of remembering the past while striving for peace, highlighting the museum's pivotal role as a testament of coexistence and national perseverance. The museum's surviving war scars, like pockmarked walls, serve as both a warning and a resilient emblem of Lebanon's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)