Pakistan Strengthens Security for Chinese Projects Amid Rising Threats

Pakistan has committed to boosting security for Chinese nationals and projects amid rising militant threats, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday. This agreement comes as China presses for urgent security measures following a series of attacks on its citizens and interests within Pakistan.

China has significantly invested in Pakistan through its Belt and Road Initiative, developing critical infrastructure and managing key operations, including a strategic port and major mining activities. However, separatist militants have persistently targeted these projects, especially in the mineral-rich Balochistan province.

The current visit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, his first to Pakistan in 11 years, underscores the urgency of addressing these security concerns. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a safe environment for partnership, specifically through bolstered efforts towards the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a $65 billion investment spearheaded under Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiative. Li's visit coincides with a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, further emphasizing regional cooperation and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)