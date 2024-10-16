Left Menu

U.S. Ultimatum to Israel: Improve Gaza Humanitarian Situation or Face Aid Cuts

The United States has warned Israel to take steps within a month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, or risk restrictions on military aid. U.S. officials emphasize the urgency of addressing deteriorating conditions due to Israel's recent actions, while balancing criticism with continuing military support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 01:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 01:51 IST
The United States has issued a stern warning to Israel, urging immediate action to improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. U.S. officials declared that failure to comply within the next 30 days might result in restrictions on military aid.

The letter, delivered on Sunday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, demands specific measures from Israel, including allowing 350 aid trucks into Gaza daily and pausing military actions to facilitate aid distribution.

This strong message signifies a potential shift in U.S. support, highlighting the ongoing tension between maintaining strategic alliances and addressing humanitarian concerns in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

