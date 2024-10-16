Left Menu

Global Economic Risks Loom Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

World Bank President Ajay Banga warns that the Israel-Gaza conflict escalation could severely impact the global economy. He stresses the devastating humanitarian toll and potential wider regional involvement. The World Bank has pledged aid and formed an expert group to explore crisis management and peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 03:22 IST
Global Economic Risks Loom Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark warning, World Bank President Ajay Banga highlighted the potentially devastating impact on the global economy if the Israel-Gaza conflict were to escalate further. Banga condemned the significant loss of civilian lives as "unconscionable" and emphasized that further regional involvement could have dire economic repercussions.

Banga stated that, while the conflict's current economic impact is limited, a wider spread could affect major contributors to global growth, including key commodity exporters. This underscores the fragility of international economic stability amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The World Bank has responded by providing $300 million to the Palestinian Authority—a substantial increase from usual aid levels. Additionally, a multinational expert group has been convened to assess potential short- and long-term strategies if peace can be achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024