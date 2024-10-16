U.S. Urges Israel on Gaza Aid Concerns

In a move underscoring the gravity of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, top U.S. officials have sent a letter to the Israeli government, urging action to improve conditions. Failure to act could result in restrictions on U.S. military aid, according to the letter.

An Israeli official in Washington confirmed that the letter is under review. The official stated, "Israel takes this matter seriously and intends to address the concerns raised with our American counterparts."

The United States has emphasized the need for Israel to respond within the next month, highlighting the urgency of addressing the humanitarian issues affecting Gaza's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)