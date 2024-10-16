U.S. Pressures Israel for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

In a pivotal move, the United States has called on Israel to address the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza or risk changes to military aid agreements. This ultimatum marks a significant shift in Washington's approach, emphasizing the urgency of humanitarian needs amidst ongoing conflicts.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin outlined specific expectations from Israel, demanding 350 aid trucks daily into Gaza and pauses for aid delivery. Failure to comply might affect U.S. policies and adhere to strict legal standards regarding military aid allocation.

While Israel acknowledges the concerns raised, the U.S. warns of possible repercussions under the Foreign Assistance Act. The appeal is underlined by recent incidents highlighting civilian harm, pressuring Israel to navigate the complex humanitarian and military balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)