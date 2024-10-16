Left Menu

U.S. Pressures Israel for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

The U.S. has urged Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian conditions or face possible military aid restrictions. A letter from U.S. officials seeks concrete steps to aid delivery amid Israeli restrictions. Washington's stance may shift if Israel doesn't comply in 30 days.

Updated: 16-10-2024 03:34 IST
In a pivotal move, the United States has called on Israel to address the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza or risk changes to military aid agreements. This ultimatum marks a significant shift in Washington's approach, emphasizing the urgency of humanitarian needs amidst ongoing conflicts.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin outlined specific expectations from Israel, demanding 350 aid trucks daily into Gaza and pauses for aid delivery. Failure to comply might affect U.S. policies and adhere to strict legal standards regarding military aid allocation.

While Israel acknowledges the concerns raised, the U.S. warns of possible repercussions under the Foreign Assistance Act. The appeal is underlined by recent incidents highlighting civilian harm, pressuring Israel to navigate the complex humanitarian and military balance.

