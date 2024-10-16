North Korea's Youth Surge: 1.4 Million Apply for Military Amid Rising Tensions

In an unprecedented surge, North Korean state media on Wednesday reported that approximately 1.4 million young individuals, including students and youth league officials, have stepped forward to either join or return to the nation's army.

This dramatic enlistment wave arrives as tensions rise on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea proclaiming these recruits are poised for a 'sacred war of destroying the enemy with the arms of the revolution,' according to the KCNA.

As suspicions grow on both sides of the border, recent actions such as North Korea demolishing parts of inter-Korean infrastructure and accusing South Korea of deploying drones over its capital have intensified, threatening further conflict in the region.

