North Korea's Youth Surge: 1.4 Million Apply for Military Amid Rising Tensions

North Korean state media reports that 1.4 million young people have applied to join the army, claiming a surge in enlistment. This announcement comes amidst heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, following escalations such as border projectile exchanges and accusations against Seoul for deploying drones and floating balloons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 07:46 IST
In an unprecedented surge, North Korean state media on Wednesday reported that approximately 1.4 million young individuals, including students and youth league officials, have stepped forward to either join or return to the nation's army.

This dramatic enlistment wave arrives as tensions rise on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea proclaiming these recruits are poised for a 'sacred war of destroying the enemy with the arms of the revolution,' according to the KCNA.

As suspicions grow on both sides of the border, recent actions such as North Korea demolishing parts of inter-Korean infrastructure and accusing South Korea of deploying drones over its capital have intensified, threatening further conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

