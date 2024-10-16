RCMP Chief Urges Sikh Community to Unveil Truth in Alleged Indian Violence Campaign

In an urgent appeal, the head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) pressed the Sikh community in Canada to come forward with information as investigations continue into alleged links between the Indian government and acts of violence on Canadian soil.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, in a Radio-Canada interview, detailed claims of Indian agents being involved in serious crimes including homicides, purportedly linked to Indian diplomats.

India countered these accusations, dismissing Ottawa's claims and leveling diplomatic actions, heightening tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)