Left Menu

Australia's Bold Investment in Nuclear Submarine Hub

Australia plans a multi-billion dollar investment to expand a shipyard in Western Australia, making it the hub for maintaining nuclear-powered AUKUS submarines. The initiative, part of a defence pact with the UK and the US, aims to enhance naval capabilities and create local jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 16-10-2024 08:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 08:06 IST
Australia's Bold Investment in Nuclear Submarine Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia unveiled plans on Wednesday to invest billions in the expansion of a Western Australian shipyard, which is set to become the linchpin for maintaining its fleet of nuclear-powered AUKUS submarines.

This strategic move includes an initial allocation of A$127 million over the next three years to upgrade the Henderson shipyard near Perth, as announced by Defence Minister Richard Marles. The enhanced Defence Precinct at Henderson aims to fortify Australia's maritime industry and support continuous naval construction.

Part of the AUKUS alliance, the initiative will not only bolster defence capabilities but also stimulate the local economy by generating approximately 10,000 jobs over two decades. Partners Australia, the UK, and the US will collaborate on this significant defence plan, anticipated to cost A$368 billion by 2055.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024