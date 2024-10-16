Australia's Bold Investment in Nuclear Submarine Hub

Australia unveiled plans on Wednesday to invest billions in the expansion of a Western Australian shipyard, which is set to become the linchpin for maintaining its fleet of nuclear-powered AUKUS submarines.

This strategic move includes an initial allocation of A$127 million over the next three years to upgrade the Henderson shipyard near Perth, as announced by Defence Minister Richard Marles. The enhanced Defence Precinct at Henderson aims to fortify Australia's maritime industry and support continuous naval construction.

Part of the AUKUS alliance, the initiative will not only bolster defence capabilities but also stimulate the local economy by generating approximately 10,000 jobs over two decades. Partners Australia, the UK, and the US will collaborate on this significant defence plan, anticipated to cost A$368 billion by 2055.

