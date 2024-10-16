Left Menu

1.4 Million Youths Rally Behind North Korea Amid Rising Tensions

Around 1.4 million young North Koreans have reportedly volunteered for military service amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula. This comes after allegations of a drone incursion by South Korea. The situation escalates as Pyongyang fortifies its border, disrupting inter-Korean roads and railways, signaling the strain in North-South relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 08:56 IST
1.4 Million Youths Rally Behind North Korea Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, roughly 1.4 million young North Koreans have been reported by state media to have offered their service to the military. This surge in enlistment, allegedly in response to a drone incursion from the South, has heightened the already escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Visuals released by KCNA showed young individuals signing enlistment petitions, determined to engage in what state media described as a 'sacred war against the enemy'. Similar enlistment claims have been made by North Korea in the past during regional tension spikes, but independent verification remains elusive.

In the latest signs of strained relations, Pyongyang has dismantled sections of inter-Korean infrastructure and accused Seoul of aerial intrusions. Despite the heightened rhetoric, both nations remain technically at war, with 1950-53 hostilities only ended by an armistice, not a peace treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024