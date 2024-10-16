1.4 Million Youths Rally Behind North Korea Amid Rising Tensions

This week, roughly 1.4 million young North Koreans have been reported by state media to have offered their service to the military. This surge in enlistment, allegedly in response to a drone incursion from the South, has heightened the already escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Visuals released by KCNA showed young individuals signing enlistment petitions, determined to engage in what state media described as a 'sacred war against the enemy'. Similar enlistment claims have been made by North Korea in the past during regional tension spikes, but independent verification remains elusive.

In the latest signs of strained relations, Pyongyang has dismantled sections of inter-Korean infrastructure and accused Seoul of aerial intrusions. Despite the heightened rhetoric, both nations remain technically at war, with 1950-53 hostilities only ended by an armistice, not a peace treaty.

