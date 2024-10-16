Left Menu

Israeli Jets Strike Hezbollah Arms Depot in Beirut

Israeli military jets targeted an underground strategic weapons storage used by Hezbollah in Beirut's Dahieh area, claiming civilian warnings were issued before the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:24 IST
Israeli Jets Strike Hezbollah Arms Depot in Beirut
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant military move, Israeli jets have bombed an underground weapons storage depot used by Hezbollah in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut. The Israeli military confirmed the strike on Wednesday.

They emphasized that advance warnings were offered to local civilians to minimize risk and potential casualties.

This operation marks a notable escalation in tensions between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, underlining the ongoing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024