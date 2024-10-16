Israeli Jets Strike Hezbollah Arms Depot in Beirut
Israeli military jets targeted an underground strategic weapons storage used by Hezbollah in Beirut's Dahieh area, claiming civilian warnings were issued before the strike.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:24 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant military move, Israeli jets have bombed an underground weapons storage depot used by Hezbollah in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut. The Israeli military confirmed the strike on Wednesday.
They emphasized that advance warnings were offered to local civilians to minimize risk and potential casualties.
This operation marks a notable escalation in tensions between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, underlining the ongoing regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions
Israeli Strike Targets Fatah Commander in Lebanese Refugee Camp
Israeli Airstrike on Damascus: Civilian Casualties and Property Damage
Junior Doctors Resume Indefinite Strike Over Safety Concerns in West Bengal