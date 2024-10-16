Bombay HC Upholds Anil Desai's Lok Sabha Victory

The Bombay High Court has upheld Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai's election as a Lok Sabha member from the Mumbai South Central constituency, brushing aside a petition that sought to challenge his victory in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, presiding over the case, dismissed the petition filed by Mahendra Bhingardive, who contested the same seat. Bhingardive had asked for Desai's nomination papers and those of other candidates to be declared invalid due to alleged defects.

The court highlighted the absence of any substantial evidence or cause of action in the petition, stating that the election results, where Desai triumphed over Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale by 53,384 votes, stand firm.

