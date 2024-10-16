Supreme Court Denies Munna Shukla's Plea for Surrender Extension

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday dismissed the request of Vijay Kumar Shukla, known as Munna Shukla, to delay his surrender in a prominent 1998 murder case involving former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.

Shukla's representation, led by senior advocate Vikas Singh, cited his wife's health and personal obligations as reasons for needing a 30-day extension, but the court stood firm on its previous provision of 15 days.

The decision, part of a wider ruling on October 3, convicted both Shukla, a former MLA, and his co-accused Mantu Tiwari, partially overturning Patna High Court's earlier complete acquittal of those charged.

