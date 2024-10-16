Supreme Court Denies Munna Shukla's Plea for Surrender Extension
The Supreme Court of India dismissed the plea of ex-politician Munna Shukla, convicted in a 1998 murder case, for more time to surrender. Shukla had requested an extension due to personal circumstances, but the court found their previous order provided sufficient time.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday dismissed the request of Vijay Kumar Shukla, known as Munna Shukla, to delay his surrender in a prominent 1998 murder case involving former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.
Shukla's representation, led by senior advocate Vikas Singh, cited his wife's health and personal obligations as reasons for needing a 30-day extension, but the court stood firm on its previous provision of 15 days.
The decision, part of a wider ruling on October 3, convicted both Shukla, a former MLA, and his co-accused Mantu Tiwari, partially overturning Patna High Court's earlier complete acquittal of those charged.
(With inputs from agencies.)