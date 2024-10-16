Italian Navy Initiates Controversial Asylum-Seeker Program in Albania

An Italian naval ship, Libra, reached the Albanian port of Shengjin on Wednesday, carrying 16 migrants intercepted in international waters. The migrants, originating from Bangladesh and Egypt, were rescued at sea and brought from Libya starting on Monday.

This operation marks the beginning of a plan ratified last November by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Albania's Edi Rama, where Italy intends to process asylum-seekers beyond its borders in Albania. Newly opened centers in Albania are set to accommodate up to 3,000 migrants monthly.

The initiative has been met with a mixed response; while some countries commend the alleviation of Italy's migrant burden, human rights advocates express concerns, warning that such an arrangement could set a precarious precedent for handling refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)