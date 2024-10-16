Supreme Court Takes Stand Against Illegal Demolitions in Gujarat

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of a contempt plea filed against Gujarat officials, who are accused of illegally demolishing residential and religious structures, despite an interim stay and without prior approval from the court.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra, and K V Viswanathan rescheduled the plea for three weeks later. The plea seeks to initiate contempt proceedings against state authorities for supposedly violating the court's September 17 order prohibiting property demolitions without permission, even when those involved are accused of crimes.

The bench declined to maintain the status quo on a demolition near the Somnath temple in Gujarat, following concerns from the administration about encroachments. On October 1, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on similar pleas against widespread property demolitions, highlighting the necessity to establish nationwide regulations.

